Man Gets Girlfriend Beheaded At Pastor’s for Money Ritual – Police

A 42-year-old self-acclaimed pastor, Segun Philip, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing a final year Sociology student of the Lagos State University, Favour Daley-Oladele, for money ritual.

The cleric was arrested alongside a 23-year-old boy, Adeeko Owolabi, said to be the boyfriend of the deceased, who was reported to have left home to an unknown destination since December 8, and has not been seen since then.

She was subsequently reported missing by her parents at Mowe Police Station.

The Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest on Sunday, said, based on the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Mowe Division, Marvis Jayeola, detailed his detectives to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the 22-year-old girl.

“The detectives went into full scale technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts paid off when the movement of the deceased was traced to a white garment church in faraway Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State being pastored by one Segun Philip.