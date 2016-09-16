Nigerian duo, John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses are set to hit important milestones for Chelsea should they step on to the field in tonight’s Premier League clash against Liverpool, sources ascertain.

Mikel is in line to make his 250th appearance for the West -London side while Moses is poised to wear the Blues shirt for the 50th time. The ‎versatile midfielder is yet to feature for Antonio Conte’s men this season due to his involvement with Nigeria U-23 side that won bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Moses who is back at Chelsea after spending the last three seasons on loan with Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United, has featured in all the former champions’ four league games this games as well as the English Football League Cup fixture against Bristol Rovers netting two goals.

Chelsea drew 2-2 with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in their last game.‎ They sit in second position in the table with 10 points, two adrift of leaders Manchester City.