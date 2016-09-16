Eucharia Iyiazi added another medal for Team Nigeria after winning bronze in the women’s discus throw at the on-going Rio 2016 Paralympic Games yesterday.

Competing in the F57 class, Iyiazi threw 27.54 metres to finish third.The gold medal went to Nassima Saifi from Algeria who could not beat are own world record of 34.68m after throwing 33.33m to finish top.

The silver went to Ireland’s Orla Barry who threw 30.06. Iyiazi’s latest addition brings Team Nigeria’s bronze medals to two.