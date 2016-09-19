Arsene Wenger has praised Nigeria international Alex Iwobi for his dazzling display against Hull City on Saturday, but says the 20 year old must continue to keep his feet on the ground.

The Nigerian had a hand in two of the four goals Arsenal scored against Hull City. The second time in a week he is posting impressive perfromance for the gunners after his fine display against PSG in their midweek UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw in France.

“Yes, he had a good performance, and you want him to improve,” the manager said at full-time.

“He is 20 years old, and I think he has talent, he has ambition, he has a big passion for the game and until now he has humility. We have to take care that he keeps that quality, because it’s an important one.

“But he has gained confidence and power. I believe as well he has a good combination between quick passing, picking players out and running with the ball. He gets that balance right, until now, and that’s not easy.”