History Trivia

Mukaddashin shugaban kasa Farfesa Yemi Osinabjo ya rantsar da goma sha biyar daga cikin manyan sakatarorin ma’aikatun gwamnati ashirin da biyu da aka nada su a baya-bayan nan.

Sababbin manyan sakatarorin da aka rantsar a jiyan sun hada da: Ehuria Georgina Ekeoma (Abia), posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); Akpan Edet Sunday (Akwa Ibom), Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Anagbogu Ifeoma Nkiruka ((Anambra), Ministry of Women Affairs; Walson-Jack Diiarau Didi Esther (Bayelsa), the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation; Gekpe George Isu (Cross River), Ministry of Information and Culture; Aliboh Leon Lawrence (Delta), Ministry of Budget and National Planning; Uwaifo Osarenona Clement (Edo), Ministry of Health.

Others are Abdullahi Abdulazeez Mashi (Katsina), Ministry of Communications; Adebiyi Bolaji Adekunle (Lagos), Ministry of Labour and Productivity; Ibrahim Musa Wen (Nasarawa), Ministry of Water Resources; Odewale Samson Olajide (Ogun), Office of the Head of Service of the Federation; Adesola Olusade (Ondo), Ministry of Youths and Sports; Umar Mohammed Bello (Sokoto), Office of the Secretary to the Federation; Gabriel Tanimu (FCT), Office of the Secretary to the Federation and Folayan Ayodele Olaniyi (Ekiti), Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Osinbajo told the new permsecs that “Your coming into office at this time is a good signal and I believe very strongly that it will be an opportunity to for a reset in some cases of projects and programmes that up till now may not have been fully implemented.”